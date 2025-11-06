Report of deadly June 12 floods recommends enhanced detection, reveals 25-year rainfall event

Fifteen cars were found submerged in water near the Briar Glen Trailhead off Perrin Beitel Road. Police believe they floated there after being caught up in floodwaters about a half mile away.

SAN ANTONIO – A report of over one hundred pages analyzing the June 12 floods in San Antonio, when 13 people were killed, was released on Thursday.

The flood majorly affected the Perrin Beitel area on the Northeast Side on June 12, where 11 bodies were later found.

Recommended Videos

One body was also found several miles upstream from the search area, and one was found in the U.S. Highway 90 Leon Creek area, according to San Antonio fire officials.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified all of the people killed in the floods.

>> Remembering the victims of the June 12 floods in San Antonio

In the aftermath of the flood, the City of San Antonio launched an investigation into the causes of the deadly floods and the extensive damage to its infrastructure.

An engineering company, called “Kleinfelder,” was hired by the city to assist with the investigation.

25-year rainfall event

According to the analysis, the storms on June 12 were consistent with a 25-year rainfall event.

Original Texas Department of Transportation design plans from 1979 indicate the Loop 410 westbound access road, where flood depths and velocities were the highest, was built at an elevation “vulnerable to overtopping” in a quarter-century flood event.

The company’s study also found that there were no identifiable requirements in June that would have implemented some accommodation for flooding in the Perrin Beitel Creek.

Recommended actions

The study recommended the installation of staff gauges as well as advanced signage and flashing lights at the Loop 410 westbound frontage road and the Austin Highway underpass.

“Signage placement should allow for safe detour options and prevent vehicles from entering flooded areas,” the company wrote in the report.

The report also suggested enhancing emergency response protocols through collaboration with the city’s Public Works Department, Transguide, TxDOT, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department.

The new protocols could utilize existing gauge data to trigger road closures and public alert notifications in real-time. According to the analysis, flood gauges should be relocated to the downstream faces of crossings to improve early detection of floodwaters.

The report emphasized the expansion of “sensor networks,” which include rain gauges, cameras and automated barriers. It also advised identifying and prioritizing maintenance requirements within vegetation areas in flood-prone areas.

Vegetation in Perrin Beitel Creek

The June 12 floods occurred in the summer, when foliage is at its peak, the analysis states.

“The woody forb species, along with Hackberry, Live Oak, and Elm stands with boughs which lie within the depths calculated contributed to increased roughness.”

The company noted that within the areas of dense vegetation along Perrin Beitel Creek, there are sections that are prone to flooding.

The water flow is not continuous and instead happens in isolated “segments or pools.”

According to the analysis, the pools are approximately several feet deep and form in low-lying areas where water collects during rainfall.

The entire report is available for viewing below.

More coverage of this story on KSAT