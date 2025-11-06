Family of June 12 flood victim demands infrastructure plan as city prepares to review engineering report

SAN ANTONIO – Local families who lost loved ones in June’s deadly floods face a long night as San Antonio city council members meet Thursday to review an engineering report.

On June 12, raging floodwaters swept through parts of San Antonio, killing 13 people. Eleven victims were found in the Beitel Creek area, while two others were discovered near Leon Creek and Highway 90.

The engineering firm Kleinfelder conducted the investigation. Council members will discuss the report’s findings during Thursday’s meeting.

“I just want to know what’s going to happen for the future so this won’t happen again,” said Brittany Guerrero.

Brittany Guerrero’s father, Rudy Garza, was among the 11 people who were killed in the Beitel Creek area.

Days after the tragedy, Guerrero told KSAT her father was on the phone with her mother moments before he was swept away.

In September, state lawmakers passed House Resolution 86, honoring the 13 flood victims. While thankful for the gesture, Guerrero said it is not enough.

“Everything was great, what they said ... and they acknowledged everybody. But, I just don’t want [leaders] to think that ... this made it better because it didn’t,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero is eager to see what San Antonio leaders will do. She wants them to develop and implement an infrastructure plan aimed at preventing future flood-related deaths.

“Just act like if it was your family member, or somebody you loved ... in that car. I mean, it wasn’t just one person that went ... these people didn’t know ... don’t let it happen again,” Guerrero said.

