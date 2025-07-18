San Antonio releases 911 calls from people stuck in floods on June 12

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio released several calls to KSAT Investigates on Thursday, made by drivers stuck in floodwaters along Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on June 12.

The calls, obtained through an open records request, illustrate the harrowing moments people tried to escape rising water, as the city measured record rainfall.

KSAT is only publishing 911 calls from people who survived the flood and is redacting their names.

In all, 15 cars were swept away in the area of Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel. Eleven people died in the area where Beitel Creek flows under Loop 410.

“I went like in five feet of water. It was floating, but now it’s just sat, so I’m sitting right now but like in five feet of water. Water’s coming in my feet,” one caller told 911.

>> Mapping the deadly June 12 Beitel Creek flood that killed 11 people,

“We’re stuck because all the cars are just floating away,” another caller said, adding her 7-year-old son was in the vehicle. “More cars are coming down, so they’re pushing me with their water when they’re coming down.”

“I’m on top of my car right now,” another caller told a 911 operator.

Some of the 911 calls can be heard below. Warning: Some of the audio may be distressing.

Several callers described water rising quickly, even filling up their vehicles.

A woman who was swept away recounted her experience as the water level rose.

“There’s water everywhere. Um, oh my god. It’s, it’s, it’s taking me!” she told the 911 operator.

Throughout the city, the San Antonio Fire Department said they responded to more than 70 water rescues and 16 high-water investigations on June 12.

Another two people died in flooding in other areas of the city on June 12.

On Monday, June 16, the City of San Antonio announced its plans to investigate the factors that contributed to the deadly flooding.

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said in an email to the mayor and council members that the city will review and analyze the June 12 flooding at Beitel Creek and Leon Creek.

Walsh also said key infrastructure will be surveyed for damage, adding that the cost estimate will be shared with the council.

The June 12 flood was historic in many ways. With 13 people killed, it was one of the deadliest in San Antonio. Also, it was the 10th rainiest day in its history.

The San Antonio River Authority has finished a technical assessment of the Beitel Creek flood, which will be used in the city’s ongoing investigation. Read more about it here.

Read also: