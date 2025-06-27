New videos from deadly June 12 floods show how fast water moved, extent of damage

SAN ANTONIO – Editors Note: Videos include images of vehicles caught in the floodwaters in the June 12 floods and may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

It’s been two weeks since the devastating floods killed 13 people, destroyed roads and ruined property in San Antonio.

KSAT returned to Beitel Creek and obtained two new videos that provide insights into the night of the flood.

On June 12, around 5:17 a.m., surveillance cameras on a business building along Beitel Creek captured multiple vehicles shooting down what can be described as rapids.

KSAT acquired the new video as a new point of view, showing how quickly the water was traveling that night.

Later that morning, another business’ surveillance video captured destruction on the other side of the creek, including flooded cars and uprooted concrete piled on itself.

Jason Trott, owner of a motorcycle shop that backs up to the creek, has a high vantage point.

“Back here is where I first saw it and saw all this flooded. There was a dumpster and definitely cars all over the place,” Trott said. “It was not a very good scene to see. I was worried about whoever was in the cars and stuff like that.”

When he walked down closer to the creek, Trott said he could not believe the tragedy right in front of him.

His shop has been around for decades, so unfortunately, it’s something he’d seen before.

“It’s kind of memories of back in ’98 when it flooded with it where it took out the houses over there too,” Trott said.

He said he was triggered by the recent images from two weeks ago.

“I was wondering if it was going to happen again, yeah,” he said.

As new videos surface, the grieving community hopes they will provide insight to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

