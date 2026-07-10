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Local News

SAPD: At least 2 individuals accused of using ‘high-powered tools’ to steal ATM on Southwest Side

Officers say they have surveillance video of the Friday morning incident

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

An SAPD patrol vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for at least two people caught on camera stealing an ATM early Friday morning.

According to a preliminary report, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a burglary call at approximately 6:15 a.m. at a barbershop in the 2300 block of Quintana Road.

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An SAPD sergeant on scene told KSAT that at least two individuals were caught on surveillance video breaking into the barbershop using “high-powered tools.”

The two put a “chain-link” object around the ATM before driving away from the scene with the machine in a dark-colored truck, the sergeant said.

In the report, witnesses also told police they saw two suspects attempting to take the ATM. No description of the suspects is known at this time.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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