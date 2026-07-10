SAPD: At least 2 individuals accused of using ‘high-powered tools’ to steal ATM on Southwest Side Officers say they have surveillance video of the Friday morning incident An SAPD patrol vehicle. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for at least two people caught on camera stealing an ATM early Friday morning.
According to a preliminary report, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a burglary call at approximately 6:15 a.m. at a barbershop in the 2300 block of Quintana Road.
An SAPD sergeant on scene told KSAT that at least two individuals were caught on surveillance video breaking into the barbershop using “high-powered tools.”
The two put a “chain-link” object around the ATM before driving away from the scene with the machine in a dark-colored truck, the sergeant said.
In the report, witnesses also told police they saw two suspects attempting to take the ATM. No description of the suspects is known at this time.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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