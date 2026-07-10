New surveillance video shows moments before BCSO deputy shoots man holding knives

SAN ANTONIO – New home surveillance video is providing a closer look at the events leading up to a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy shooting a man on the city’s far West Side last month.

The video, shared exclusively with KSAT by a neighbor who asked not to be identified, shows 38-year-old Danh Thanh Dinh walking through a neighborhood along Knapp Rise near Culebra Road on June 23.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched after receiving reports of a man armed with multiple knives allegedly trying to get into a home.

The surveillance footage appears to show Dinh crossing the street and walking up a driveway. Moments later, he can be seen holding what sheriff’s officials described as two samurai-like swords as he approached a home’s front door.

The neighbor who provided the video said it shows Dinh attempting to enter the home before deputies arrived.

>> Bodycam video shows man approaching BCSO deputies with knives moments before far West Side shooting

Body camera video previously released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies finding Dinh hiding behind a pillar on the front porch. Deputies repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapons while telling him they were there to help.

According to investigators, Dinh refused to comply and instead advanced toward deputies while holding the knives. A deputy then opened fire on Dinh.

Dahn Dinh, 38, survived the shooting, was treated at a hospital and later booked into the Bexar County jail. (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

Dinh survived the shooting, was treated at a hospital and later booked into the Bexar County jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant before being released on a combined $200,000 bond.

Residents who spoke with KSAT said the incident has left many in the neighborhood concerned about their safety. They also questioned why no additional charges have been filed related to what they described as an attempted break-in at a nearby home.

KSAT reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for information regarding the charges and whether additional charges are being considered. The request was made after normal business hours, and KSAT did not receive a response as of publication.

Information was also requested about whether Dinh had previous interactions with law enforcement before the June 23 shooting. KSAT will update this story if additional information becomes available.

Related coverage on KSAT: