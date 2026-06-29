San Antonio man shot by BCSO deputy after waving knives ‘in a threatening manner’ identified

Bexar County deputies respond to a shooting in the 8400 block of Knapp Rise.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 38-year-old man accused of waving multiple knives “in a threatening manner” toward deputies before he was shot has been identified in an arrest warrant obtained by KSAT.

Danh Thanh Dinh has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both counts are considered first-degree felonies, court records show.

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‘Stopping his deadly behavior’

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call for a suspicious person just before 6 p.m. on June 23 in the 8400 block of Knapp Rise, which is located in far west Bexar County.

A BCSO deputy, who was the first to arrive on scene, noticed that the original home’s backyard gate was open. According to the affidavit, the deputy checked the home’s backyard and found blood on its back porch.

While exiting the backyard, the deputy saw Dinh armed with two knives attempting to enter the front of a home across the street, court documents state. The deputy also noticed one of Dinh’s hands was bloody.

The first deputy then called for backup. Two additional deputies, one of them identified in the affidavit as Deputy Calva, arrived at the scene at approximately 6:06 p.m.

The original deputy and Calva, who authorities said positioned themselves in the driveway of a home in the 8400 block of Spitfire Ranch, told Dinh to put down the knives and surrender. According to the affidavit, however, Dinh disregarded their commands.

Dinh then jumped off the porch of the Knapp Rise residence and waved the knives “in a threatening manner” toward the first deputy and Calva, documents show.

Once again, the deputies told Dinh to stop walking and drop the knives, but he refused. Calva then fired multiple gunshots at Dinh, “stopping his deadly behavior,” the affidavit states.

The third BCSO deputy on scene handcuffed Dinh. It is unclear how many times Dinh was struck by gunfire.

Court records show Dinh has a registered residence located next door to the original home law enforcement was dispatched to on June 23.

Dinh was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the warrant. He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower back area.

As of June 24, court documents show that Dinh was hospitalized “in critical but stable condition.”

Though Dinh has been in custody for the charges, the affidavit states, “he is not lucid enough to be magistrated.”

During a June 23 news conference, Sheriff Javier Salazar described the shooting as “an unfortunate incident” with Dinh “undergoing a mental health crisis.”

Salazar also said the three deputies on scene have since been placed on administrative leave. The deputy who shot Dinh is a 16-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

KSAT reached out to BCSO Monday for additional information on the deputies placed on administrative leave.

According to Bexar County court records, when Dinh is booked into the Bexar County jail, he will face a $200,000 bond.

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