Bexar County sheriff to provide details on shooting involving deputies on far West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Javier Salazar is expected to provide information about a shooting involving deputies on the far West Side.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the sheriff is expected to speak around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Knapp Rise, near Ranch View and Culebra Road.

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The news conference will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Deputies originally responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a male attempting to enter homes. When they arrived, shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.