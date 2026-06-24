Bexar County sheriff to provide details on shooting involving deputies on far West Side KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article A file image of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office seal. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Javier Salazar is expected to provide information about a shooting involving deputies on the far West Side.
A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the sheriff is expected to speak around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Knapp Rise, near Ranch View and Culebra Road.
The news conference will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
Deputies originally responded around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a male attempting to enter homes. When they arrived, shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Alexis Scott headshot
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
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