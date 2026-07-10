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Man convicted on felony narcotics charge sentenced to 42 years in prison

Ceasar Gonzalez, 45, possessed 'evidence consistent with the distribution of narcotics,' the DA's office says

KSAT Digital Staff

Ceasar Gonzalez, 45, possessed "evidence consistent with the distribution of narcotics," according to the Bexar County DA’s Office. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County jury sentenced a “habitual offender” to a 42-year prison sentence Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Court records show Ceasar Gonzalez, 45, was convicted Wednesday and received his sentence Thursday before Judge Joel Perez in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court.

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DA’s office officials said Gonzalez was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement due to the driver’s “outstanding warrants.”

During the traffic stop, officers said they found approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and “evidence consistent with the distribution of narcotics” inside his backpack.

Prosecutors also noted Gonzalez’s previous conviction and sentencing on a child sexual assault charge.

“Drug trafficking poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our community and habitual offenders who continue to engage in criminal activity must be held accountable,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release. “Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to working alongside law enforcement to keep dangerous offenders off our streets and protect the people of Bexar County.”

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