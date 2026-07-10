New retail, emergency care projects follow rapid growth on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s far West Side continues to see rapid growth, bringing new stores, emergency care access and other developments.

Over the last five years, the area’s population has increased by nearly 21,000 people, along with the creation of approximately 20,000 new jobs, according to greater: SATX.

That growth is driving more infrastructure projects and new businesses, which some residents believe are welcome additions.

“There are already plenty of options, but it doesn’t hurt to have more, I think,” west Bexar County resident Fred Layser said.

A new Sam’s Club is expected to open in 2027 near U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 1604, according to records from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

In the Loop 1604 and Marbach Road area, a Target store is already under construction. The project is expected to be completed next March.

Leonard Jonas, who lives across the highway from the two developments, said he and his wife have lived in the area for more than 20 years and are looking forward to having more stores close to home.

“My wife’s a big fan,” Jonas said. “We’re members of Sam’s Club. She likes Target, so anything closer — anything with less traffic.”

State licensing records also show another retail project planned near State Highway 211 and West Grosenbacher Road. That project is expected to be completed in October.

Also expected to be completed in October is a Methodist Blue Skies freestanding emergency room along U.S. Highway 90. Blue Skies officials said the facility will expand access to high-quality emergency care for the community.

“The growth has been beneficial, new schools and other things in the areas,” Jonas said.

More growth is expected in the years ahead. Greater: SATX projects the population in the area (ZIP code 78245) alone could grow by nearly 9,000 people over the next four years.

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