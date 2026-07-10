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Houston developer breaks ground on cold storage facility in Schertz

Cold storage facilities have been part of the South Texas industrial boom.

James McCandless,, San Antonio Business Journal

A rendering of the planned cold storage facility in Schertz. (Copyright 2026 by SABJ - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A new cold storage facility is set to rise along the northeast corridor.

Houston-based real estate firm Boomerang Industrial broke ground on a 325,274-square-foot cold storage project in Schertz, the company announced Monday. The project, a speculative development, is a joint venture with Houston investment firm Marble Capital. Dubbed “STX Frio,” the structure will rise at 22218 FM 2252.

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Boomerang acquired the property in 2022, according to Comal County property records. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 25-acre tract was last appraised at about $2.6 million, per the Comal County Appraisal District.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

More recent SABJ coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.