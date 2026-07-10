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Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

KSAT Digital Staff

A San Antonio Police Department patrol vehicle. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers said they were dispatched to the incident just before 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of Five Palms Drive, located near Old Pearsall Road.

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The pedestrian attempted to cross the street “in an area not available for pedestrians,” according to an SAPD preliminary report. Police said the person was then hit and struck by a Buick Enclave.

Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick remained on scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation.

The pedestrian has yet to be identified.

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