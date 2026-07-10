Live Oak councilman dies after extensive life in public service, city says

LIVE OAK, Texas – Council member Aaron Dahl died after serving more than 15 years in Place 5, according to the City of Live Oak.

Dahl moved to Live Oak in 2003, according to his city bio. He joined the planning and zoning board in 2010 before his May 2011 election to Place 5.

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He founded his own architecture firm, where he remained its owner and operator while on council. Dahl graduated with a master’s degree from Texas A&M.

The city said he was a leading voice in paving the way for the Live Oak Conference Center and Live Oak Town Center.

Dahl was reelected six times unopposed and served alongside four different city managers.

“Council Member Dahl exemplified what it means to serve with honor, compassion, and integrity,” Mayor Mary M. Dennis said. “His dedication to our residents and commitment to making our city a better place will not be forgotten.”

The City of Live Oak said information regarding memorial services or opportunities to pay their respects will be shared as it becomes available.

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