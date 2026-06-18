Terry Black's BBQ family sets timeline for Broadway hotel project

Construction progress at Terry Black's Barbecue, 2100 Broadway, in September 2025. The hotel portion of the project is expected to start construction this September.

SAN ANTONIO – More details are emerging for a highly-anticipated hotel project next to Pearl.

The family behind Terry Black’s BBQ has set a timeline for the hotel component of its mixed-use development in the lower Broadway corridor, per a new filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

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Construction is set to begin in September on what is now called “The Mandeville,” an independent boutique hotel with more than 40 rooms. Eyed for 2100 Broadway, it will sit next to a Terry Black’s BBQ restaurant.

In a February 2026 interview, co-owner Mark Black said the hotel would operate more as a neighborhood amenity than a tourist destination, and that the restaurant and hotel would be separately run businesses.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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