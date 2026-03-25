Kirby City Council to discuss possible removal of councilmember

KIRBY, Texas – The Kirby City Council is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss and possibly vote on removing one of its own.

Councilmember Susan Street was elected last year. The councilmembers represent about 8,000 residents.

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According to the meeting agenda, City Manager Brian Rowland launched an investigation into Street, which council is set to talk about and possibly take action before the discussion of Street’s possible removal.

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates show Rowland made a formal complaint against Street, accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, which she denies.

“They’re coming after me because I ask a lot of questions that they don’t want to answer,” said Street. “I ask them in council, I email the city manager and ask questions, and I don’t get the answers.”

Following discussion of the investigation, council members are expected to consider whether Street should be removed from her position.

When asked by KSAT whether she would challenge a removal, Street said she would consider her options.

“I will take it under advisement, yes, I will,” Street said. “Because I got elected to ask the questions. That’s why the people voted for me. They want to know where their money’s going, and they want to know why the streets aren’t fixed.”

However, questions remain about whether the council has the authority to remove an elected official.

While the city manager declined to comment, UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor told KSAT Investigates that removing a councilmember in a city with Kirby’s form of government is not a simple process.

Under the Kirby City Charter, a removal would require a recall election — triggered by a petition signed by registered voters. If enough valid signatures are collected, the issue would then go before voters for a final decision.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Rowland to ask what legal authority the city had to remove a sitting councilmember without asking for a recall. Rowland told KSAT via email the city had no comment.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.