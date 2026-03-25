Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Castle Hills police officer shoots, kills armed individual, DPS says
Video shows exchange of Matthew Guerra’s rings at pawn shop; prosecution, defense rests cases in Preciado trial
Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
City of San Antonio estimates César E. Chávez Boulevard name change could cost $200K
Pre-historic rock art in Val Verde County at center of border wall pushback
Bexar County ME’s Office identifies man, 19, killed in Northeast Side shooting
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts
Prosecutors believe Preciado’s discussion of car parts, rings show murder motive on Day 6 of trial
21-year-old killed in crash on State Highway 46 in Kendall County, officials say

KSAT Investigates

Kirby City Council to discuss possible removal of councilmember

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Kirby City Hall (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KIRBY, Texas – The Kirby City Council is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss and possibly vote on removing one of its own.

Councilmember Susan Street was elected last year. The councilmembers represent about 8,000 residents.

Recommended Videos

According to the meeting agenda, City Manager Brian Rowland launched an investigation into Street, which council is set to talk about and possibly take action before the discussion of Street’s possible removal.

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates show Rowland made a formal complaint against Street, accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, which she denies.

“They’re coming after me because I ask a lot of questions that they don’t want to answer,” said Street. “I ask them in council, I email the city manager and ask questions, and I don’t get the answers.”

Following discussion of the investigation, council members are expected to consider whether Street should be removed from her position.

When asked by KSAT whether she would challenge a removal, Street said she would consider her options.

“I will take it under advisement, yes, I will,” Street said. “Because I got elected to ask the questions. That’s why the people voted for me. They want to know where their money’s going, and they want to know why the streets aren’t fixed.”

However, questions remain about whether the council has the authority to remove an elected official.

While the city manager declined to comment, UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor told KSAT Investigates that removing a councilmember in a city with Kirby’s form of government is not a simple process.

Under the Kirby City Charter, a removal would require a recall election — triggered by a petition signed by registered voters. If enough valid signatures are collected, the issue would then go before voters for a final decision.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Rowland to ask what legal authority the city had to remove a sitting councilmember without asking for a recall. Rowland told KSAT via email the city had no comment.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...