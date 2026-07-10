West Nile virus detected in 2 mosquito samples near San Marcos

(Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A mosquito feeds on a technician at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – State officials detected West Nile virus in two mosquito samples collected this week from different sites near San Marcos.

The traps collected during routine testing on Tuesday mark the first in Hays County to test positive for the 2026 season, the county said in a news release.

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According to Texas Health and Human Services, four traps have tested positive so far this year in Bexar County as of Sunday, with the first case detected in early May.

State data shows five human cases have been reported this year, all in the Houston area.

Most people will not experience any symptoms after being bitten by an infected mosquito, according to Hays County. However, about 20% of people may develop fever, headache, body aches, rash, or other flu-like symptoms.

Public health officials say adults 50 years and older, as well as people with weakened immune systems, should seek medical attention if they begin to experience these symptoms.

Hays County said residents can reduce their risk of mosquito bites by doing the following:

DEFEND: Whenever outside, use Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents, and always follow label instructions.

DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

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