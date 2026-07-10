Mother wanted in connection with AMBER ALERT hospitalized, SAPD says search for baby underway on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching near a South Side home Friday afternoon for a 7-month-old infant who is the subject of an AMBER Alert.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed the infant’s mother, Maximina Cisneros, 19, who was wanted in connection with the alert, was found Friday near the 200 block of Parkview Drive.

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She was taken to a local hospital in “stable condition,” police said.

The 7-month-old infant, Ozana Cisneros, is still missing, according to SAPD. She was last seen June 10 with her mother.

SAPD said they are searching for Ozana Cisneros with help from other agencies, including the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers.

According to the AMBER Alert, Ozana Cisneros is 2 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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