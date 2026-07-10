Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Mother wanted in connection with AMBER Alert hospitalized, SAPD says search for baby underway on South Side
Affidavit: SA prep football star, UTSA commit arrested on felony robbery charges
San Antonio teen among finalists in nationwide duct tape prom dress contest
Battle over East Texas water rights heats up after Dallas millionaire files federal lawsuit to lift moratorium
Rain chances begin this afternoon, more downpours Saturday
Records: Kerr Together suspends ties to recovery group after accused sex offender found working near children
East Side woman accused of murder takes plea deal on reduced charge, sentenced to 15 years in prison

Local News

San Antonio man fatally struck by vehicle while walking on highway in Live Oak County, DPS says

Reyes Moreno, 71, was walking along I-37 South when he was hit by an SUV

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 37 in Live Oak County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reyes Moreno, 71, of San Antonio, was walking within the I-37 southbound lanes around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, DPS said. He stopped his vehicle about a mile north on the highway.

Recommended Videos

A 38-year-old man did not see Moreno walking and drove his SUV into him, DPS said. The impact propelled Moreno into a grassy median.

The driver of the SUV stopped to help Moreno. DPS said Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a Beeville hospital for treatment, DPS said.

During the investigation, several vehicles were involved in a crash with Moreno’s stopped vehicle on I-37, according to DPS. The highway was shut down for multiple hours.

The crash continues to be under investigation, DPS said.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.