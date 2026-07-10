San Antonio man fatally struck by vehicle while walking on highway in Live Oak County, DPS says

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 37 in Live Oak County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reyes Moreno, 71, of San Antonio, was walking within the I-37 southbound lanes around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, DPS said. He stopped his vehicle about a mile north on the highway.

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A 38-year-old man did not see Moreno walking and drove his SUV into him, DPS said. The impact propelled Moreno into a grassy median.

The driver of the SUV stopped to help Moreno. DPS said Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a Beeville hospital for treatment, DPS said.

During the investigation, several vehicles were involved in a crash with Moreno’s stopped vehicle on I-37, according to DPS. The highway was shut down for multiple hours.

The crash continues to be under investigation, DPS said.

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