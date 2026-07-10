Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in deadly carjacking of 80-year-old San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in the deadly 2023 carjacking and beating of an 80-year-old San Antonio man.

Zachariah Aguirre, 19, pleaded guilty to his role in the attack that ultimately claimed the life of Larry Brister, who was assaulted while on his way to pick up hamburgers on Feb. 11, 2023.

The sentencing was an emotional moment for Brister’s family, who addressed Aguirre in court after the sentence was handed down.

“This killing was so unnecessary,” Larry Brister’s widow, Sandra Brister, told the court.

According to prosecutors, Aguirre was one of three teenagers accused of beating and carjacking Brister near the entrance to his North Side neighborhood.

Sandra Brister recalled searching for her husband after he never returned home. When she reached the neighborhood entrance, she found several good Samaritans trying to save his life.

“He was brutally attacked while going to pick up some hamburgers. He left but never returned home,” she said.

Among those who stopped to help was former San Antonio Spurs player Bruce Bowen.

“Three people had worked to bring him back to life, get him breathing, turned him over. One of those people was Spurs player Bruce Bowen. We have talked and prayed together,” Brister said.

Larry Brister survived the initial attack but spent months hospitalized before dying about five months later from his injuries.

Authorities later arrested Aguirre and two other teenagers in connection with the case.

As part of Friday’s hearing, Sandra Brister and her daughter described the lasting impact of Brister’s death on their family. Despite their grief, Sandra Brister offered Aguirre words of faith and encouragement.

“I, too, have prayed for you so much, and I hope in this next 25 years you can find God and ask for forgiveness and ask to be saved. I hope he will change your life,” she said.

Aguirre is the first of the three defendants to be sentenced. The remaining two defendants are still awaiting their day in court.

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