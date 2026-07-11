Skeletal remains found on South Side amid search for missing 7-month-old, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said investigators found skeletal remains Friday night in a South Side park amid the search for a missing 7-month-old girl who is the subject of an AMBER Alert.

Police at the scene said investigators were looking in the 600 block of East Theo Avenue for Ozana Cisneros, who was last seen June 10 with her mother. On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for the infant.

It’s unclear if the remains found are human and if it’s connected to the AMBER Alert, police said.

“We understand the concern from the community and the questions that they have but this is all the information we’re releasing at this time,” Lt. David Bacarreza told reporters.

>> Mother wanted in connection with AMBER Alert hospitalized, SAPD says search for baby underway on South Side

Earlier Friday, authorities found Maximina Cisneros, Ozana’s mother, at a home in the 200 block of Parkview Drive, less than half a mile from the park.

Maximina Cisneros, 19, was wanted in connection with the AMBER Alert. Police said Friday she was hospitalized in “stable condition” with unspecified injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.