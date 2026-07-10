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Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Spring Branch

Pamela Horel was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Oak Ridge Drive

KSAT Digital Staff

Pamela Horel, 82 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Pamela Horel was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Spring Branch, Texas.

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Horel is 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

DPS said Horel may be traveling in a Gray 2022 Ford Escape with Texas license plate SBT6755.

If you have information about Horel’s whereabouts, DPS has asked that you contact 911 or the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

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