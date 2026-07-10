Spurs sign Wembanyama to multi-year contract extension

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama agreed to a multi-year contract extension to stay in San Antonio, the Spurs announced Wednesday.

The Spurs did not disclose terms of the deal, per team policy, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reports Wembanyama agreed to a five-year, $252 million maximum rookie-scale contract extension with a player option in the fifth season.

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Wemby agreed to a 25% maximum, instead of the 30% supermax escalators to $303 million, choosing less money to give the Spurs more financial flexibility in the future.

“Spurs family, I’m here to stay,” Wembanyama said in a post on X hours before the news broke. “Whatever it takes.”

In just his third season, Wembanyama helped lead the Spurs to the NBA Finals while earning NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and spots on the All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team.

He appeared in 64 regular-season games, averaging career highs of 25.0 points and 11.5 rebounds, along with 3.1 assists, a league-leading 3.08 blocks and 1.03 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

Those numbers made him just the seventh player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.00 blocks in a season.

During the same campaign, Wembanyama earned his second consecutive NBA All-Star selection — his first as a starter.

He became the youngest player in NBA history to win Defensive Player of the Year and the first unanimous winner since the award’s inception in the 1982-83 season.

Wembanyama also became just the third player in league history to lead the NBA in blocks for three consecutive seasons.

In his first postseason appearance, Wembanyama averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, along with a league-best 3.55 blocks and 0.95 steals in 34.1 minutes over 22 games.

He became just the second player in NBA history to reach the Finals in his first playoff appearance while also earning a first-team All-NBA selection, joining Elgin Baylor.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama has appeared in 181 career regular-season games — 172 as a starter — averaging 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.46 blocks and 1.14 steals in 30.4 minutes. He has shot 48.4% from the field, 34.2% from 3-point range and 81.7% from the free-throw line.

He owns the only two instances in NBA history of a player recording at least 1,500 points, 150 blocks and 100 3-pointers in a single season, doing so in both the 2023-24 and 2025-26 campaigns.

During his 2023-24 Rookie of the Year campaign, Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to surpass 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists and 250 blocks while making 100 3-pointers in a single season.

He also became the first rookie to earn a spot on the All-Defensive First Team and the youngest player in league history to do so.

A native of Le Chesnay, France, Wembanyama is a member of the French national team.

He helped lead France to a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was named the tournament’s Rising Star, as well as a member of the All-Star Five.

He averaged 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.00 steals and 1.70 blocks per game at the Games. Wembanyama has also represented France — known internationally as Les Bleus — at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup and the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship.