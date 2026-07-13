Man shot at Northwest Side apartment pool, SAPD says suspect still at large

Police respond to a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment pool on the evening of Sunday, July 12, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot Sunday evening at a Northwest Side apartment complex pool, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 7:40 p.m. Sunday at Altitude Apartments in the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Road, near the intersection of Loop 410.

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A sergeant on the scene told KSAT the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between a man, his girlfriend and another person who does not live at the complex.

During the altercation, one of the victims began to leave, at which point the suspect drew a handgun and fired an undetermined number of rounds. The man was hit and transported to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, SAPD said, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

SAPD said no one at the apartment complex recognized the suspect.

This story is developing and may be updated as more information becomes available.