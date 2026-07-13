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Weather

3.6-magnitude earthquake recorded near Dilley Sunday afternoon

Earthquake’s depth was 4.2 miles

Leah Rodriguez, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in north La Salle County. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

LA SALLE COUNTY, Texas – A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in La Salle County on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the earthquake happened around 3:52 p.m., approximately 7.5 miles southeast of Dilley, Texas.

The earthquake’s depth was 4.2 miles.

A prior earthquake was reported in La Salle County at 3:11 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.4.

The earlier earthquake had a depth of 6 miles and was approximately 7.5 southeast of Dilley, Texas.

It is unclear if any damage or injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.