3.6-magnitude earthquake recorded near Dilley Sunday afternoon Earthquake’s depth was 4.2 miles A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in north La Salle County. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) LA SALLE COUNTY, Texas – A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in La Salle County on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS said the earthquake happened around 3:52 p.m., approximately 7.5 miles southeast of Dilley, Texas.
The earthquake’s depth was 4.2 miles.
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A prior earthquake was reported in La Salle County at 3:11 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.4.
The earlier earthquake had a depth of 6 miles and was approximately 7.5 southeast of Dilley, Texas.
It is unclear if any damage or injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Leah Rodriguez headshot
Leah Rodriguez joined the Weather Authority Team in 2026 after watching KSAT 12 while growing up in Pearsall. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University and worked in Lubbock for two years.
When she's not watching the radar, Leah enjoys spending time with her family and her dog Luby.
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