Lavaca County justice of the peace arrested on felony sexual assault charge, sheriff’s office says

Lavaca County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Travis Hill was arrested on three felony charges related to sexual assault and soliciting prostitution.

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A judge was arrested Saturday on three felony charges related to sexual assault and soliciting prostitution, according to the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Travis Hill, who also works as a criminal defense attorney, faces three charges:

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Compelling prostitution, a first-degree felony

Sexual assault, a second-degree felony

Solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony

The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office said it became aware of misconduct allegations involving Hill approximately six weeks ago, prompting a request for the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers to conduct a special investigation.

Because Hill serves as both an elected official and a practicing criminal defense attorney — including as a public defender — the Lavaca County Attorney’s Office formally recused itself from the case. The Texas Attorney General’s Office was asked to take over prosecution.

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office, and authorities said additional charges may be filed.

Sheriff Steven E. Greenwell said in a statement that the investigation was conducted “with the highest level of professionalism in partnership with the Texas Rangers to ensure independence, objectivity, and transparency.”

“No one is above the law, and no one is beneath its protection,” Greenwell said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the DPS Texas Rangers or the Lavaca County Crime Stoppers website or Facebook page. The LCSO Criminal Investigation Division can also be reached at 361-217-6753. Callers may remain anonymous.

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