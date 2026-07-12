What bar, restaurant owners are learning at Texas Restaurant Show in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 8,000 bar and restaurant owners packed the Henry B. González Convention Center on Sunday for the Texas Restaurant Show to share products and learn from one another about how to grow their businesses.

The 89th annual Texas Restaurant Show featured 600 exhibitor booths, ranging from equipment makers to food suppliers, all with one goal: help restaurants operate smarter and serve guests better.

Tony Abruscato, chief marketing officer of the Texas Restaurant Association, said the event came at a meaningful time for the industry.

“I was just talking with one of our exhibitors and said, ‘You know, I wasn’t sure (with) the economy being tough and things are tight, but this is all the more reason we need to come together as a group and help each other be better performers,’” Abruscato said.

Abruscato said attendees are focused on working smarter, not just harder.

“They’re finding ways that they can cut time out of their schedule so they can better focus on the experience that their customers are having,” he said. “Align the value and the experience with the guest so that it continues to grow their business.”

Vendors said events like the Texas Restaurant Show help them connect with new customers while reminding local operators what’s being made right in San Antonio.

“We almost owe it to the community to be here and show up every single year, right? To be able to show them how we can connect with them, help their business any way possible, along with any new businesses out there, right, beyond just San Antonio,” said Seth Huerta, director of sales and marketing for BE&SCO.

For Huerta, the event also carried a personal significance.

“Growing up, I used to see these (tortilla) machines in all the grocery stores, at restaurants ― never realized that it was here in San Antonio, so to be able to come back ... really came full circle for me, realizing that I can be a part of something that’s a lot bigger than myself,” Huerta said.

Beyond the exhibit floor, attendees had the opportunity to learn how to use artificial intelligence, navigate restaurant mergers and refresh their brand and digital strategy.

Abruscato had a direct message for small business owners in the area.

“(If) you own a small restaurant in San Antonio, you need to be at this show, finding out how you can make yourself more successful,” he said.

The Texas Restaurant Show continues Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henry B. González Convention Center. Attendees must register online.

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