Broadway transformed: A look at new developments, closures reshaping San Antonio corridor

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway continues to change, and the stretch from Mulberry Avenue toward the University of the Incarnate Word is no exception.

Several longtime businesses have closed, while new developments and renovations are reshaping the corridor.

At Broadway and Mulberry, the former Half Price Books building has been partially demolished after closing last year. Next door, Antiquarian Book Mart closed in May after owner Bob Kellel sold the property. Both properties were purchased by local developer Harper/Huddleston Inc. So far, there is no word yet on what will be built there.

Nearby, the former Tomatillos building remains boarded up. The restaurant closed in 2021, though customers can still visit its Southwest Military Drive location.

One of Broadway’s biggest transformations happened at the former Ranch Motel, which reopened in 2023 as a boutique hotel and leisure club with several pickleball courts.

Another change came after Jim’s on Broadway closed in 2024. A new restaurant, Adair Kitchen, opened in the space in March.

Farther down Broadway, UIW is preparing to open its new Founders Hall to students this fall. The building was originally USAA’s first headquarters in the 1950s before AT&T later owned it. UIW purchased the property in 2019.

The building now includes eight floors of classrooms, gathering spaces and student resources.

With so much still changing along Broadway, this only covers about a mile of the corridor — meaning a part three may be coming soon.

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