Viewers share photos, videos of heavy downpours and street flooding in San Antonio

Heavy downpours swept through San Antonio on Saturday, prompting several KSAT Connect users to share photos and videos of the rain and street flooding across the city.

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy downpours swept through San Antonio on Saturday, prompting several KSAT Connect users to share photos and videos of the rain and street flooding across the city.

Western areas of Bexar County have seen between 4 to 5 inches of rain, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

>> Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Several users shared videos of street flooding across San Antonio. KSAT’s Madalynn Lambert captured video of rain and street flooding on South Alamo Street in Southtown on Saturday. Check out the video below:

Check out some of the photos users have shared so far:

Raul Flooding 151 and 1604, 4 hours ago 0 Far West Side

Edtonia7 This is my backyard at Tezel Trails walking trail 4 hours ago 1 King William

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect: