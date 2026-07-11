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Scattered Downpours Return This Weekend

Local News

Viewers share photos, videos of heavy downpours and street flooding in San Antonio

Share your photos on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Heavy downpours swept through San Antonio on Saturday, prompting several KSAT Connect users to share photos and videos of the rain and street flooding across the city. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy downpours swept through San Antonio on Saturday, prompting several KSAT Connect users to share photos and videos of the rain and street flooding across the city.

Western areas of Bexar County have seen between 4 to 5 inches of rain, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

>> Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Several users shared videos of street flooding across San Antonio. KSAT’s Madalynn Lambert captured video of rain and street flooding on South Alamo Street in Southtown on Saturday. Check out the video below:

Check out some of the photos users have shared so far:

Raul

Flooding 151 and 1604,

0
Far West Side
Pin media image
Adrian
1
Northwest Side
Jessica garza
0
Tobin Hill
Helotes near Hausman road over 8" of rain.
Deborah Coyle

Helotes near Hausman road over 8" of rain.

0
Northwest Side
Good rain this morning in Universal City

Good rain this morning in Universal City

0
Northeast Side
efed9c69-514c-4866-a0ae-7f6d52b86c4b
0
Northwest Side
Adrian
0
Northwest Side
Rain started about 10:00 a.m. Just ended about noon.
Jimmy S

Rain started about 10:00 a.m. Just ended about noon.

1
Northeast Side
Adrian
0
Northwest Side
Adrian
0
Northwest Side
Edtonia7

This is my backyard at Tezel Trails walking trail

0
King William

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.