New Alamo Heights park named in honor of Kellyanne Lytal who died in Hill Country floods

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – One year after the devastating Hill Country floods, the Alamo Heights community gathered to dedicate a new park in memory of 8-year-old Kellyanne Lytal, who died while attending Camp Mystic.

Kellyanne Park officially opened with an emotional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions, put them into words,” Alamo Heights Mayor Al Honigblum said. “This project has been going on for some time.”

Honigblum said the park represents a new chapter after 12 months of mourning. For Kellyanne’s family, the grief remains deeply present.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s a parent’s nightmare that you pray you never have to go through,” Malorie Lytal said.

The tribute also recognizes Sarah Marsh and Lila Bonner, whose grandparents are part of the Alamo Heights community.

Their names are included alongside Kellyanne’s at the park.

The Lytal family said the space reflects who Kellyanne was and what they hope the park will bring to others.

“Kellyanne, she was the kindest soul in the whole world,” mother Malorie Lytal said. “So this park is going to bring a lot of kids together and have kindness and community, and that’s what we want.”

The park’s location is especially meaningful for the family. It is within walking distance of their home and sits next to the Alamo Heights pool, a place they said Kellyanne loved.

Malorie said going to the pool was one of Kellyanne’s last requests before leaving for camp.

“She said, ‘I want to spend my last days going to the pool. To the Alamo Heights pool,’” she said emotionally. “So that’s what we did, and this pool is her happy place.”

The city is also working on a bronze monument honoring all of “Heaven’s 27,” which is expected to be completed next summer.

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