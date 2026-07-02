One Year after Hill Country Flood: KSAT special airs and streams Friday, July 3

On Friday, July 3rd, KSAT will air a one-hour special, marking one year since the devastating flood that ravaged the Hill Country over the July 4th weekend in 2025. Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will host the recorded program from along the Guadalupe River.

This is not meant to be an all-encompassing, up to the minute report on the very latest on the flood, but a snapshot of how people and businesses across Kerr County have recovered in the last 12 months.

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KSAT reporters, Dillon Collier, Courtney Friedman and Patty Santos will have stories with people that we connected with in aftermath of the tragedy, and report on how they are doing as they recover, rebuild, and in some cases, reopen. And Boerne firefighters who responded to the call for help recall their harrowing day, saving lives in the fast moving flood waters.

Ernie Zuniga takes a tour of Kerr County with Kerr County Lead founder and publisher Louis Amestoy and talks about the recovery efforts. And a report on the work to clean-up and restore the Guadalupe River.

The July 4th flood special airs at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd on KSAT 12 and will stream on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com live and on-demand.

See more of KSAT’s Hill Country Floods coverage.