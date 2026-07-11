SAFD: Pet dead after Northwest Side condominium fire, no human injuries reported Cause of fire remains under investigation, SAFD says FILE: San Antonio Fire Department Engine (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – One pet is dead after a fire Saturday afternoon at a Northwest Side condominium, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the residential fire just before 3 p.m. on Chapel Hill Court, located just off Babcock Road near the Medical Center.
SAFD said the fire was brought under control, and crews remained on scene checking for hot spots.
No human injuries or fatalities were reported, but officials said a pet was found dead at the residence.
SAFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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