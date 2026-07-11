SAFD: Pet dead after Northwest Side condominium fire, no human injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO – One pet is dead after a fire Saturday afternoon at a Northwest Side condominium, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the residential fire just before 3 p.m. on Chapel Hill Court, located just off Babcock Road near the Medical Center.

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SAFD said the fire was brought under control, and crews remained on scene checking for hot spots.

No human injuries or fatalities were reported, but officials said a pet was found dead at the residence.

SAFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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