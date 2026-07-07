Missed the June giveaway? Don’t worry, GMSA Road Trip Ready is back!

If you can’t believe how quickly summer is passing, and you’re daydreaming about open roads, playlists, and pit stops for snacks… GMSA is back to fuel the fun.

Introducing the July 2026 GMSA Road Trip Ready Sweepstakes, and one lucky winner will receive a $500 gift card to help cover summer travel plans — whether that means gas money, a weekend hotel stay, attraction tickets, or a little “treat yourself” spending for the trip.

What you can win:

One (1) $500 gift card

When you can enter:

Mark your calendar — entries are only open during this window:

Starts: Friday, July 10th at 6:00 a.m.

Ends: Thursday, July 30th at 12:00 p.m.

When we’ll announce the winner:

Don’t miss the big moment:

Winner announced: Live on GMSA on Friday, July 31st

Ready, set…road trip

Whether you’re heading to the coast, hitting the Hill Country, or just looking for a reason to take a getaway, this is your chance to grab an extra $500.

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

If the entry form does not populate below, please refresh your screen. For additional needs, please reach out to insiders@ksat.com.