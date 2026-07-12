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Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing US Highway 90, SAPD says

The driver remained on scene and assisted with the investigation, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 90, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 90 West eastbound.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the 32-year-old man was attempting to cross the main lanes of the highway when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him. The man was allegedly crossing in an area not designated as safe for pedestrians.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. His condition was not included in the report.

SAPD said the driver remained on scene and assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

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