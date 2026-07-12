Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing US Highway 90, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 90, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 90 West eastbound.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the 32-year-old man was attempting to cross the main lanes of the highway when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him. The man was allegedly crossing in an area not designated as safe for pedestrians.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. His condition was not included in the report.

SAPD said the driver remained on scene and assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

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