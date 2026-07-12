Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while crossing US Highway 90, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 90, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 90 West eastbound.
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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the 32-year-old man was attempting to cross the main lanes of the highway when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him. The man was allegedly crossing in an area not designated as safe for pedestrians.
The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. His condition was not included in the report.
SAPD said the driver remained on scene and assisted with the investigation.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.