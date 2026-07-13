Another gas leak detected in Preston Hollow subdivision months after 2 home explosions

SAN ANTONIO – The devastating explosions on Preston Hollow Drive in April left neighbors uneasy staying in their homes.

Jimmy Aldape, who lives close to the intersection of Preston Hollow Drive and Preston Court Drive, said he is on edge now but had a sense of ease after an inspection of his home following the explosions.

“That’s when they told me that I was clear,” Aldape said. “I didn’t have any leaks. So I felt better, more secure.”

He said when a CPS Energy crew came to his home again this past Saturday, he just thought the utility was just following up.

According to Aldape, they inspected his hot water heater, furnace, stove and attic before heading outside.

He said after speaking to a crew member, feelings of uncertainty and uneasiness came on in a big way.

“He goes, ‘We didn’t find any leaks inside, but we did find a small leak outside,’” Aldape recalled. “‘It’s out by your meter, but we’re taking care of it’.”

Aldape said being told by CPS Energy it was being repaired was not reassuring, since he was told a few months ago his home was previously inspected and no leaks were found.

He questions if the issue they found is really fixed.

“I am worried about moving forward. How do I know that for sure?” Adalpe asked. “My issue is, what if those explosions did something to some of these other houses out here that aren’t yet known?”

KSAT emailed CPS Energy about neighbors’ fear of another explosive or dangerous event possibly happening again.

An official with the utility sent KSAT a statement that read, “CPS Energy is actively providing gas-related services to customers who requested them in the Preston Hollow neighborhood to help them better understand their home’s gas system and stay informed.”

Aldape said he needs more than that to stop worrying.

“I have my grandchildren here. I fear for their safety,” he said. “I think the least thing that CPS (Energy) should do is they should come and replace my gas items and just cap off my line.”

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