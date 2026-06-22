San Antonio City Council to review emergency response after home explosions

SAN ANTONIO – City Council members will hold a special meeting on Monday morning at City Hall to review how San Antonio responds to emergencies, two months after two home explosions sent at least five people to the hospital.

The meeting at 10 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

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Councilmembers Marc Whyte, Marina Alderete Gavito and Teri Castillo requested the meeting. They are asking for a step-by-step look at the city’s emergency response plans, including who is responsible for what when a crisis happens.

The discussion is expected to focus on how city departments coordinate with utilities, the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and other emergency responders.

Council members also want to identify what can be improved before the next emergency, including public awareness, communication between agencies and how the community is kept informed during a crisis.

The meeting comes after two home explosions on April 21 that happened near each other but hours apart. At least five people were hospitalized, including a CPS Energy worker.

City leaders have said the meeting will not include details that have not been released by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is still investigating.

Preliminary information released so far says the explosions were fueled by natural gas. The gas main and service lines involved were installed in 1993.

The two families involved have filed lawsuits against CPS Energy.

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