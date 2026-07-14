How campers, visitors can stay safe ahead of potential flash flooding along Frio River

CONCAN, Texas – A relaxing getaway can quickly become dangerous when impactful weather moves in.

With heavy rain in the forecast and the threat of flash flooding, cabin owners, resort operators and emergency crews along the Frio River are urging visitors to stay alert and prepared.

>> Click here for the latest forecast

That means checking the latest weather forecasts, signing up for emergency alerts, avoiding flooded areas, following guidance from emergency crews and knowing what areas around a property could become hazardous during heavy rainfall.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

Emergency crews have been monitoring conditions and preparing around the clock as more rounds of rain move through the area.

Officials say conditions can change quickly, especially during periods of prolonged rainfall when the ground becomes saturated and waterways begin to rise.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS