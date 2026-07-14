How campers, visitors can stay safe ahead of potential flash flooding along Frio River

That means checking the latest weather forecasts, signing up for emergency alerts, avoiding flooded areas, following guidance from emergency crews and knowing what areas around a property could become hazardous during heavy rainfall.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Emergency crews have been monitoring conditions and preparing around the clock as more rounds of rain move through the area.
Officials say conditions can change quickly, especially during periods of prolonged rainfall when the ground becomes saturated and waterways begin to rise.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.