Judson ISD superintendent terminated after hostile environment, failure to report allegations, board says

LIVE OAK, Texas – Judson Independent School District’s Board of Trustees says it terminated Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields III on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Robert Jaklich currently serves as the district’s interim superintendent amid the investigation.

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Fields’ “good cause” termination comes after an “extensive investigation” into district operations and administrative performance. A statement from Judson ISD Board President Monica Ryan alleges that Fields failed to manage the district’s finances appropriately, allowed district academic ratings to decline, had knowledge of child abuse, and more.

The letter from Ryan outlines numerous issues that led to Fields not receiving a contractual buyout.

“All compensation and benefits associated with the Superintendent’s contract cease effective immediately, ensuring responsible stewardship of district resources,” Ryan wrote.

Trustees cite alleged financial mismanagement, including spending that was not adjusted to match enrollment, inconsistent financial information and failure to heed district chief financial officers and financial consultant warnings.

Judson ISD has been in a budget deficit for several years after multiple mismanaged steps, according to both board members Amanda Poteet and Jose Macias Jr. Judson ISD plans to cut staff and close schools to address the budget deficit.

The letter also cites alleged academic leadership failures. According to the letter from Ryan, the district’s academic rating declined from a B to D during Fields’ tenure. The letter also states that the number of D and F-rated campuses rose from two to 17.

The statement lists alleged compliance and legal failures, including lapses in mandatory background checks, hiring employees barred from education, failure to report child abuse allegations to required authorities, and failure to respond to Texas Education Agency subpoenas in pending investigations.

Trustees also allege policy and law violations, including:

Accessing student records of board members’ children without a legitimate educational purpose

Bringing and distributing alcohol on district property during work hours

Sharing usernames and passwords that enabled unauthorized access

Using district resources to advocate for the 2025 VATRE, a voter approved tax-rate increase for the school district, in alleged violation of electioneering laws

Additional findings include alleged organizational and personnel management problems, providing false information during a legal investigation, creating a hostile work environment, and a breakdown in working relationships with the board.

“Our focus is on ensuring every student is supported, challenged, and prepared for success in safe, high-quality learning environments,” Ryan wrote. “As we move forward, we are focused on building momentum—strengthening trust, supporting our educators, and delivering results for students.”

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