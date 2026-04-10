Judson ISD superintendent withdraws independent hearing request regarding termination, district says

LIVE OAK, Texas – Milton “Rob” Fields III, Judson Independent School District’s most recent superintendent, has withdrawn his request for an independent hearing regarding his proposed termination.

The Judson ISD School Board proposed terminating Fields’ employment contract during a vote early last March, following months of debate.

Fields requested a formal hearing presided over by a state-appointed independent hearing examiner, in accordance with Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code.

However, in a Thursday news release, the district said Fields withdrew his request for the hearing. The release was sent hours after the board met with attorneys in closed session to discuss Field’s proposed termination.

Judson ISD said its school board will now schedule a special meeting to take final action on Fields’ contract.

Robert Jacklich has served as the district’s interim superintendent since Feb. 17, becoming the fourth person in less than a month to lead the district.

Fields was placed on administrative leave in January, while many people called for transparency in the process.

Board President Monica Ryan said the action was in response to an ongoing, closed-door investigation regarding “student safety,” but refused to provide any further details, citing privacy concerns.

Parents and some board members expressed frustrations with the process, leading one homeowner to file a lawsuit against the district seeking answers.

In the lawsuit, Lisa Butler accused Ryan of engaging in “outright racist ridicule” against Fields.

The school board also discussed investigations into allegations of abuse of power by Ryan during its meeting on Wednesday night. No action was taken.

The board is set to convene in another special board meeting next Tuesday, but as of Thursday evening, it is not set to discuss either Fields or Ryan.

Read the district’s full statement below:

“The Judson Independent School District Board of Trustees was notified late yesterday evening that Superintendent Dr. Milton “Rob” Fields III has formally withdrawn his request for an Independent Hearing Examiner regarding his proposed termination. “In accordance with Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code, a superintendent or any certified employee typically has the right to contest a proposed termination by the Board of Trustees through a formal hearing presided over by a state-appointed independent hearing examiner. By withdrawing this request, the independent hearing process has been terminated, and the matter now returns to the Board of Trustees for final action. “Under Texas law, when a hearing is not pursued or is withdrawn, the Board of Trustees proceeds directly from a proposal for termination to consideration of final action. The next step in the process is for the Board of Trustees to convene a special-called meeting to consider and take possible action regarding the superintendent’s employment contract. At that time, the Board will review the previously approved proposed grounds, deliberate, and determine whether to act on the proposed termination and terminate, or take other appropriate action regarding the superintendent’s contract. “The Board remains committed to a transparent and lawful process as it moves forward. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, the district cannot share additional details at this time.” Judson Independent School District

KSAT has been following Judson ISD’s multiple attempts to terminate Fields. Read more of our reporting below: