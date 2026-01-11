Judson ISD superintendent still in place after marathon board meeting discussing possible removal

LIVE OAK, Texas – Milton “Rob” Fields will remain the superintendent of the Judson Independent School District for now, after the school board took back a vote that would have relieved him of his duties.

After meeting in closed session for more than three hours, trustee Lesley Lee rescinded her motion to relieve Milton “Rob” Fields. But the board had already passed the motion earlier by a 4-3 vote.

After the vote was rescinded, the board voted to hire and engage legal counsel, proceeding “as discussed in closed session.”

The board did not respond when asked by audience members what was discussed in closed session.

Trustee Jose Macias Jr. said “it did not take long for controversy and divisiveness to show up in 2026 at Judson ISD” in a Tuesday evening Facebook post about the scheduled meeting.

He was the lone vote cast against the decision to proceed “as discussed in closed session.”

“Instead of focusing on addressing academic and budgetary challenges....we are reconvening once more to discuss the Superintendent,” Macias said. “An agenda was just posted to ‘discuss the Superintendent’s employment’....this means, a discussion to possibly terminate his contract.”

The board has placed an agenda item regarding Fields’ employment at least three times in the last year, according to an independent KSAT review of previous meeting agendas.

The agenda item on the Jan. 10 meeting was phrased similarly to an agenda item referencing the superintendent for meetings on June 27 and Dec. 9, 2025.

The board took no action following the June 27 or Dec. 9 meetings regarding Fields’ employment.

“Attacks on the Superintendent and Administration create a toxic and divisive environment in the district and pull us away from working towards keeping our district moving forward,” Macias wrote. “It is 100% political. It is a sad time for Judson ISD.”

Fields has been at the center of conversations regarding potential school closures, program closures and staff cuts amid a budget deficit for Judson ISD.

KSAT spoke with multiple board members Tuesday night regarding the special meeting.

Trustee Laura Stanford told KSAT she has been getting calls from concerned employees and parents about the scheduled meeting, which she said was set with “very, very little notice.”

“To remove a superintendent at this time is a very poor time to do it when we already are deprived of a CFO. We have major financial decisions to make,” Stanford said.

Stanford said she’s concerned losing a superintendent could affect STAAR test results.

“When you create destabilization, when you create unrest, it doesn’t just affect the adults. It filters down to the kids,” Stanford said “It’s going to hit the classroom; you can’t avoid it. A teacher doesn’t have to speak about it – the tension is felt."

When asked if the board planned to terminate Fields, Trustee Monica Ryan told KSAT she could not discuss ongoing personnel matters.

Fields was named superintendent of the district on May 11, 2023, according to the district website. The district extended Fields’ contract to June 2028 during a regular board meeting on Oct. 17, 2024.

He is a native of Live Oak and graduated from Judson High School. Fields retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2001 after 20 years.

Fields previously served as assistant principal at Stevens High School and principal of Wagner High School, the website states.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

