Judson ISD school board to vote on whether to cut Spanish Immersion Program

Judson ISD held a special board meeting on Monday as the district considers cutting its Spanish Immersion Program.

CONVERSE, Texas – The Judson Independent School District school board will vote on whether to eliminate the Spanish Immersion Program at one of its elementary schools Thursday, as part of a plan to deal with a multimillion-dollar budget crisis.

The school board meeting is being held immediately following a 5 p.m. public hearing.

In December 2024, KSAT spoke with Trustee Suzanne Kenoyer about the budget and the future of Wortham Oaks Elementary’s Spanish Immersion Program.

“Next year, we would not have a first-grade class, and those first graders would matriculate up to second grade … and once they finished fifth grade, then the program would be gone completely,” Kenoyer said on Dec. 13, 2024.

On Dec. 12, 2025, nearly one year later, the district told KSAT in an email that it is also looking to cut or restructure the dual language program, the gifted and talented program, and library services.

“The district is actively developing a plan to reduce the budget deficit by carefully evaluating all programs, position reductions, and the possibility of school consolidations,” a Judson ISD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said no final decisions have been made about any of the programs.

