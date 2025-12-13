Families prepare to leave Judson ISD if Spanish Immersion Program is cut amid district’s budget crisis

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three families with children in Wortham Oaks Elementary School’s Spanish Immersion Program are speaking out as the program is at risk of being cut amid the district’s budget crisis.

Courtney Walker, Sheri Thomas and Paul Garza each have at least one child enrolled in the program within the Judson Independent School District.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Walker said. “One of the main reasons that we love Wortham Oaks is the Spanish Immersion Program, and the fact that they’re considering taking that away is just disheartening.”

Judson ISD has been dealing with a multi-million-dollar budget crisis for years.

In December 2024, KSAT spoke with Trustee Suzanne Kenoyer about the budget and the future of Wortham Oaks Elementary’s Spanish Immersion Program.

“Next year, we would not have a first-grade class, and those first graders would matriculate up to second grade … and once they finished fifth grade, then the program would be gone completely,” Kenoyer said on Dec 13, 2024.

On Friday, Dec 12, 2025, the district told KSAT in an email that it is also looking to cut or restructure the dual language program, the gifted and talented program, and library services.

“The district is actively developing a plan to reduce the budget deficit by carefully evaluating all programs, position reductions, and the possibility of school consolidations,” a Judson ISD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said no final decisions have been made about any of the programs. The district has a board meeting on Thursday, Dec 18, about the district’s financial plan. People will be able to make public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

These three families plan to attend the meeting, and they know several others who plan to attend, too.

“Me and my wife, both speak Spanish, and we both have family that speak Spanish, so it’s important,” Garza said. “Half my family speaks Spanish, and of that half, half of them exclusively speak Spanish. On my wife’s side, all of her family is just Spanish-speaking.”

Thomas said her family finalized their decision of where to live because of the Spanish Immersion Program at Wortham Oaks.

“We made a decision about whether or not to buy this house because it’s Judson ISD, but Wortham Oaks was a good school, and it has a Spanish Immersion Program,” Thomas said.

These families are now considering major life changes if the program is cut.

“100% we will not be at Wortham Oaks if they drop the [Spanish] Immersion Program,” Thomas said. “For us, we are not going to stay in a D-rated district who’s $30 million in debt, has to get rid of all of their enrichment programs, and has no vision for success to stop being a D-rated district. You start cutting all of your enrichment programs, well, you’re now you’re gonna be an F-rated district.”

KSAT asked these families if they would consider paying to be in the program. It is important to mention that this is not currently an option in the district, but all three families said they would pay to keep the program in place.

“I would have no problems paying, within reason, an amount of money to keep them in that program because it’s definitely worth it,” Garza said.

Thomas mentioned that this option was introduced for pre-K 4, with parents paying $5,000 in tuition per year.

“People are still willing to do that, and I feel like that would be the same for Spanish Immersion,” Thomas said.

“If we’re willing to pay tuition, if other parents are too, or even willing to fundraise more to have this program, just give it a chance,” Walker said.

Read also: