Skip to main content
Clear icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

TEA Accountability Ratings: A look at how San Antonio area school districts made the grade

The ratings helps parents and educators understand how schools are performing

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

TEA logo (Texas Education Agency)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its 2024 and 2025 Accountability Ratings for school districts across Texas.

These ratings, which includes school districts in and around San Antonio, provide a glimpse of how schools performed in student achievement, school progress and how they are closing the gaps, TEA Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, they serve as a tool for educators and school systems to celebrate success and key-in on which areas need improvement.

To provide a perspective locally, KSAT compiled a list below of how San Antonio-area districts performed.

Districts with an A rating:

Basis Texas: 93

Boerne ISD: 92

Fort Sam Houston ISD: 92

New Braunfels ISD: 81

Randolph Field ISD: 92

Southwest ISD: 77

Districts with a B rating:

Alamo Heights ISD: 87

Comal ISD: 87

Somerset ISD: 84

Great Hearts Texas: 83

IDEA Public Schools: 83

Jubilee Academies: 81

KIPP Texas Public Schools: 80

Lackland ISD: 81

Medina Valley ISD: 80

New Braunfels ISD: 81

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: 81

Districts with a C rating:

East Central ISD: 72

North East ISD: 78

Northside ISD: 75

San Antonio ISD: 72

Southwest ISD: 77

Districts with a D rating:

Edgewood ISD: 66

George Gervin Academy: 63

Harlandale ISD: 69

Judson ISD: 69

South San Antonio ISD: 65

Southside ISD: 79

For a complete list of ratings for Texas schools, click here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos