TEA Accountability Ratings: A look at how San Antonio area school districts made the grade

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its 2024 and 2025 Accountability Ratings for school districts across Texas.

These ratings, which includes school districts in and around San Antonio, provide a glimpse of how schools performed in student achievement, school progress and how they are closing the gaps, TEA Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release.

Additionally, they serve as a tool for educators and school systems to celebrate success and key-in on which areas need improvement.

To provide a perspective locally, KSAT compiled a list below of how San Antonio-area districts performed.

Districts with an A rating:

Basis Texas: 93

Boerne ISD: 92

Fort Sam Houston ISD: 92

New Braunfels ISD: 81

Randolph Field ISD: 92

Southwest ISD: 77

Districts with a B rating:

Alamo Heights ISD: 87

Comal ISD: 87

Somerset ISD: 84

Great Hearts Texas: 83

IDEA Public Schools: 83

Jubilee Academies: 81

KIPP Texas Public Schools: 80

Lackland ISD: 81

Medina Valley ISD: 80

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: 81

Districts with a C rating:

East Central ISD: 72

North East ISD: 78

Northside ISD: 75

San Antonio ISD: 72

Districts with a D rating:

Edgewood ISD: 66

George Gervin Academy: 63

Harlandale ISD: 69

Judson ISD: 69

South San Antonio ISD: 65

Southside ISD: 79

For a complete list of ratings for Texas schools, click here.