TEA Accountability Ratings: A look at how San Antonio area school districts made the grade

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its 2024 and 2025 Accountability Ratings for school districts across Texas.
These ratings, which includes school districts in and around San Antonio, provide a glimpse of how schools performed in student achievement, school progress and how they are closing the gaps, TEA Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release.
Recommended Videos
Additionally, they serve as a tool for educators and school systems to celebrate success and key-in on which areas need improvement.
To provide a perspective locally, KSAT compiled a list below of how San Antonio-area districts performed.
Districts with an A rating:
Basis Texas: 93
Boerne ISD: 92
Fort Sam Houston ISD: 92
New Braunfels ISD: 81
Randolph Field ISD: 92
Southwest ISD: 77
Districts with a B rating:
Alamo Heights ISD: 87
Comal ISD: 87
Somerset ISD: 84
Great Hearts Texas: 83
IDEA Public Schools: 83
Jubilee Academies: 81
KIPP Texas Public Schools: 80
Lackland ISD: 81
Medina Valley ISD: 80
New Braunfels ISD: 81
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: 81
Districts with a C rating:
East Central ISD: 72
North East ISD: 78
Northside ISD: 75
San Antonio ISD: 72
Southwest ISD: 77
Districts with a D rating:
Edgewood ISD: 66
George Gervin Academy: 63
Harlandale ISD: 69
Judson ISD: 69
South San Antonio ISD: 65
Southside ISD: 79
For a complete list of ratings for Texas schools, click here.