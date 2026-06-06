SAPD officer hospitalized after driver rear-ends patrol vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized after a driver allegedly rear-ended a patrol vehicle on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were initially responding to a “separate accident minor” just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 35 North and Northeast Loop 410.

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Shortly after arriving, police said the driver collided with the rear of the patrol vehicle, causing a “domino effect of crashes.”

The officer was taken to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The driver, identified as a 41-year-old man, was evaluated for intoxication, police said. The report did not specify if the man was arrested in connection with the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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