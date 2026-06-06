SAPD officer hospitalized after driver rear-ends patrol vehicle, police say SAPD: The officer was taken to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized after a driver allegedly rear-ended a patrol vehicle on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers were initially responding to a “separate accident minor” just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 35 North and Northeast Loop 410.
Shortly after arriving, police said the driver collided with the rear of the patrol vehicle, causing a “domino effect of crashes.”
The officer was taken to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation, according to an SAPD preliminary report.
The driver, identified as a 41-year-old man, was evaluated for intoxication, police said. The report did not specify if the man was arrested in connection with the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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