Show off your Fiesta medals on KSAT Connect!

Here's a look at KSAT's Fiesta medals for the 2024 season.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to break out the medals — Fiesta is almost here!

Whether this will be your first Fiesta or your 50th, we want to see pictures of your medals on KSAT Connect!

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 24, and ends on Sunday, May 4.

>> ‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment debuts on KSAT ahead of Fiesta 2025

Collecting and trading medals is one of many Fiesta traditions in the Alamo City. In 1971, Fiesta royalty King Antonio XLIX Charles Orsinger handed out what is considered to be the first official Fiesta medal.

KSAT will provide live coverage of the biggest events at Fiesta 2025. For a guide on how to watch, click the link here.

Here are some medals KSAT viewers have shared in the past:

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

