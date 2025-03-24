Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment debuts on KSAT ahead of Fiesta 2025

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will feature 2025 Fiesta medals on air and online

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Show Me Your Medals, Fiesta, Fiesta Medals, KSAT Team

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled his new daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Monday morning during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Ernie will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

To participate, people can drop off two medals or mail them to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Monday’s medals featured the Animal Defense League, The Alamo, Bella the Alamo Cat, The Wash Tub, Haven for Hope, El Camino de San Antonio Missions and Las Misiones.

2025 Dos Equis Fiesta medal (Ernie Zuniga)

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS