‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment debuts on KSAT ahead of Fiesta 2025

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled his new daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Monday morning during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Ernie will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

To participate, people can drop off two medals or mail them to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Monday’s medals featured the Animal Defense League, The Alamo, Bella the Alamo Cat, The Wash Tub, Haven for Hope, El Camino de San Antonio Missions and Las Misiones.

2025 Dos Equis Fiesta medal (Ernie Zuniga)

