Battle of Flowers Parade warns of online ticket scams

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Parade is warning Fiesta fans of online scammers offering fake reserved bleacher seating tickets for this year’s parade.

“Party pirates” are using route maps from previous years to sell fake premium tickets to the 134th parade in areas where there are no bleacher sections, according to John G. Bloodsworth, a spokesperson for the parade.

The fake tickets are for nonexistent bleacher sections on Broadway and in Maverick Park, Bloodsworth said in the release.

“The parade route has not gone past those locations in several years,” he said.

According to the release, the 2.6-mile parade route will begin at East Locust Street and Main Avenue, by San Antonio College, and will continue to Lexington Avenue, Avenue E, Alamo Plaza to Commerce Street, to San Fernando Cathedral to Santa Rosa Street and end at West Martin Street.

This year’s parade is scheduled for Friday, May 2. The theme is “Melodies In Bloom - A Texas Serenade,” and the Josh Abbott Band will lead as grand marshals.

Bloodsworth said the only way to purchase legitimate tickets for the parade is at www.battleofflowers.org.

Tickets for the Battle of Flowers Parade go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 24, and ends on Sunday, May 4.

If you can’t make it to the parade, you can stream the event on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT 12 News. KSAT En Español will also provide a Spanish-language stream of the parade.

