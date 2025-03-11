Tickets for Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau parades go on sale Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva Fiesta!

As San Antonio gears up for the big, 11-day party, fans will soon be able to reserve their seats for the crown jewels of the event: the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is scheduled for Friday, May 2. The theme is “Melodies In Bloom - A Texas Serenade,” and the grand marshal is the Josh Abbott Band.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12. Click here to purchase a ticket.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 3. The theme is “Deep In The Arts of Texas,” and the grand marshal is mariachi singer Mateo Lopez.

Tickets for the night parade also go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Click here to purchase a ticket.

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 24, and ends on Sunday, May 4.

If you can’t make it to either of the parades, you can stream both events on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT 12 News. KSAT En Espanol will also provide Spanish-language streams of both parades.

