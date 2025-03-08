Local business faces financial setbacks due to tariffs potentially impacting future Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – As Fiesta approaches, local businesses in San Antonio are preparing for one of the year’s biggest events.

Among the highlights are the coveted Fiesta medals, which attract thousands of collectors.

However, for some businesses like Monarch Trophy Studio, ongoing tariffs on Chinese goods are creating financial challenges that may affect future pricing for Fiesta medals.

Maggie Ibarra-Jimenez, a “Fiesta medal maniac,” knows how important the medals are to the community.

“When it comes to medals, we are definitely maniacs in that sense,” Ibarra-Jimenez said. “We will do anything and everything possible to get our hands on a Fiesta medal.”

Charlie Drago, the owner of Monarch Trophy Studios, is well-versed in the demand for these medals, which range from simple designs to elaborate custom pieces.

While Drago declined to reveal the exact number of medals his company produces each year, he confirmed that thousands of customers place orders for them.

Drago explains each order can range from hundreds to thousands of medals, with an average of about $2-4 a medal, not including extravagant ones that go up to $20 per medal.

However, Drago said that the recent tariff increase is impacting his business.

In February, the Trump administration imposed a 10% tariff on goods from China.

Drago noted that his company will absorb the additional costs for this year’s orders, which were placed before the tariff took effect.

“We didn’t see the tariff coming, so we already quoted our customers their pricing,” Drago said. “Now, our invoices have an extra 10% added to them, but we will cover the difference.”

While Drago plans to honor the original pricing for customers this year, he expressed concerns about the long-term impact of the tariffs.

“It’s going to be a pretty substantial hit,” he said, adding that if the tariffs remain or increased tariffs are imposed, the increased costs could affect pricing for medals come Fiesta 2026.

Despite potential future challenges, Ibarra-Jimenez said she is determined to add to her collection of medals.

“You might not be able to get the chicken on a stick and sausage on a stick, but you definitely want to get the medal,” Ibarra-Jimenez said.

