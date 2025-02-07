Skip to main content
Local News

How tariffs with Mexico, Canada could affect future Fiesta celebrations

Amols' Party and Fiesta owner says industry may have no choice but to pass costs on to customers

Devan Karp, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – In the wake of proposed 25% trade tariffs with Mexico and Canada, one San Antonio-area business owner is worried about the effects it could have on the upcoming Fiesta celebrations.

Amols' Party and Fiesta Store owner Jeffery Weiss said he has been preparing for Fiesta and Cinco de Mayo and will have his final shipment of merchandise arriving in late February. Because of that, he’s not worried about what tariffs could mean for this year’s celebrations, but he expressed concern beyond May.

“If there’s a 30-day pause, I think we’ll be able to get through this Fiesta without having to pass any of the price increases, hopefully, onto our customers this year,” Weiss said. “Going past this Fiesta, obviously, 25% tariffs across the board, I mean, that’s a different story. Of course, we’ll have to clearly re-examine our pricing structure at that time, and we can’t absorb a 25% increase indefinitely.”

Weiss said 70% to 80% of his inventory of art, decorations and merchandise comes from artisan handcrafters in Mexico. He said he can’t easily be replaced in the United States.

“Since we have thousands of items that are handmade in Mexico for Fiesta and Mexican decor, this is a significant potential situation for us,” Weiss said. “You can’t replace authentic Mexican decor and art with American-made, unauthentic goods.”

San Antonio resident Doria Cross said she goes to Amols' Party and Fiesta Store every year for her Fiesta decorations.

“I decorate the house. I have a Fiesta wreath, then the Fiesta flags and, you know, I actually hang a little donkey piñata outside off the tree," Cross said.

To get an early start on beating the crowds, Cross said she understands the pain a business owner like Weiss might go through.

Still, the potential for higher prices doesn’t outweigh her love for the celebration.

“I would still come,” Cross said. “I don’t know if I’d buy as much, but I’d have to see the prices first.”

Weiss said he can only focus on what he can control for his customers and continue to prepare for future holidays.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

