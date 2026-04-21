WATCH: 2026 Pooch Parade features San Antonio’s most fetching canines

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – One of San Antonio’s most fetching Fiesta traditions returns Saturday, April 25, as dogs of every size and costume wag their way through Alamo Heights for the 2026 Pooch Parade — proving once again that four-legged friends know how to put on a show.

The official Fiesta event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, 250 Viesca St. KSAT will provide live coverage of the parade, which can be seen in the video player above, on KSAT Plus and on KSAT.com.

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The event features a costume contest that includes the following categories:

Best in Show

Top Dog

Most Creative

Most Patriotic

Best Fiesta Flair

Best Matched Human and Animal

The Fiesta Pooch Parade helps raise money for Therapy Animals of San Antonio, which supports therapy animal teams that provide services to many vulnerable populations in San Antonio.

If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

Fiesta started on Thursday, April 16, and ends on Sunday, April 26 — bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

KSAT will also stream Spanish broadcasts of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday night.

Here’s what to know.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

📲 Stay connected with KSAT

This is just the beginning. As Fiesta 2026 continues, KSAT will expand coverage with:

More live event broadcasts.

Special features and behind-the-scenes stories.

Streaming exclusives and rebroadcasts.

Stay tuned to KSAT across all platforms for the most complete, up-to-date Fiesta coverage in San Antonio.

¡Viva Fiesta!

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